Zoe Kravitz created a "summer camp" vibe on the set of 'Blink Twice'.

Zoe Kravitz has reflected on her directorial debut

The 36-year-old actress made her directorial debut with the 2024 thriller, and Zoe has revealed that she had a very clear idea of the environment she wanted to create on set.

The Hollywood star - who also wrote 'Blink Twice' - told ELLE magazine: "I was trying to think about what my experience has been on set and what I find helpful, what I don’t find helpful, how I sometimes wish things were run."

Zoe believes actors and actresses need to feel comfortable if they're to deliver their best possible performance.

The director - who is the daughter of musician Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet - reflected: "I care a lot about people being comfortable and having fun and the environment being good.

"Specifically as a woman, I find myself making sure that everyone’s eating food and everyone’s getting what they need: Should there be some music playing on set? Would that be nice?

"When people are having fun and people are fed and taken care of, they can be present with you. You want people to be happy and want to work hard for you."

Naomi Ackie, who starred in 'Blink Twice', has recalled being impressed by Zoe's on-set leadership.

The actress also revealed that she has a lot of admiration for Zoe.

Naomi - who previously appeared in 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' - shared: "Her energy was the thing that we all leaned on.

"There were some hard days where things went wrong and we had to do some problem-solving really quickly, and her ability to lead in the thick of it was something I still admire so much."