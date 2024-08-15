Zoë Kravitz has played down the idea she is getting married next year.

Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum might not get married in 2025

The 35-year-old star quietly got engaged to Channing Tatum last year after first meeting on the set of new movie 'Blink Twice' in 2021, and while her famous dad Lenny Kravitz recently said the family would "have a wedding next year", she has insisted that's not necessarily the case.

She told Esquire magazine: "It's literally something we've said in passing. Like, maybe I said, 'Next year would be cool.' "

While she isn't certain about a wedding date, she is fairly adamant that there aren't more children in her and Channing's future.

She explained: "For a long time, I felt like there was something wrong with me. I was waiting for this light to go off in my head, and it never did.

"When you're younger, you're like, 'Well, I can't have kids. I'm too young! It'd be crazy.' I had to actually look at what do I want."

Her friendship group has shifted with her pals having their lives changed by marriage and children, and Zoe admitted it can be isolating.

Meanwhile, she would like her own achievements - such as her directorial work behind the camera on 'Blink Twice' - to get a similar level of respect as motherhood.

She added: "For a lot of people that have children, it is this giant, life-changing event - and I do think there is a certain amount of focus and respect that they should get from their community.

"There's a lot of pressure on women to have children, and there's a feeling that if you don't, you don't have purpose here. But this movie, it feels like I gave birth."

Channing, 44, stars in his fiancée's directorial debut, and recently said he loved working with Zoe and had no "fear" about the collaboration.

Speaking to chat show host Jimmy Fallon, he said: "Creating is our, like, love language. Like, we really just enjoy that.

"I didn’t have any fear going into making a movie with somebody that you’re — you know, is the love of your life.”