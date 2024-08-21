Zoe Kravitz would love to work with Channing Tatum again.

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz began dating in 2021

The 35-year-old star directed her fiance in the new thriller 'Blink Twice', and Zoe has now revealed that she considers movies to be their "love language".

Asked if they will work together again, Zoe told PEOPLE: "I hope so. I mean, I think that art is our love language."

Zoe and Channing, 44, began dating in 2021, and the actress has revealed that they love to chat about all aspects of the movie business.

The Hollywood star - who is the daughter of musician Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet - said: "I think it's what we love, and we love talking about it, and experiencing it, and supporting each other."

Zoe actually suffered some self-doubts about her directing skills while shooting the movie. However, Channing was on hand to offer her lots of support.

She said: "After the first day of filming, I was just like, ‘Oh, my God. I don't know what I've gotten myself into.' And then the edit process was very long, and the movie did not work, for a very long time.

"It was like this cycle. There'd be good days, and bad days, and he just kind of had to be like, ‘Which version of Zoe is walking into the house today? Is she excited, or is she a puddle?’"

Earlier this year, a source claimed that Zoe and Channing "could not be more in love".

The celebrity duo got engaged in 2023 and their romance remains as strong as ever.

The insider told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Channing and Zoe are doing fantastic and could not be more in love."

The loved-up duo are now looking forward to the next chapter in their lives.

The source added: "They’re so thrilled about their engagement and to be taking this next step together."