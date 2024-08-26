Zoë Kravitz is “waiting to see” if she’ll be involved in a third season of ‘Big Little Lies’.

Zoë Kravitz is ‘waiting to see’ if she’ll be involved in a third season of ‘Big Little Lies’

‘The Batman’ actress, 35, plays Bonnie Carlson in the hit HBO drama, and after directing her newly-released first film ‘Blink Twice’ has admitted she has no idea if returning to the show will be her next project.

She told People: “I’m waiting to see, like everybody else, the third season that’s happening... waiting by the phone, waiting for the script to be done.”

Zoë added she knows “nothing” about the third season but would be “excited to do it”.

When asked where she would like her Bonnie character’s storyline to go,

the actress said: “Good question. I think Bonnie’s divorced – that’s good for her.”

Zoë co-wrote her new film ‘Blink Twice’ and her partner Channing Tatum, 44, stars in the movie as Slater King – a tech billionaire who is trying to repair his image after being accused of wrongdoing.

The star said about falling for Channing while they were making it: “Art is our love language.

“I think it’s what we love, and we love talking about it, and experiencing it, and supporting each other.”

When asked if she would like to work again with Channing she added: “I hope so.”

Zoë spoke about her next steps after it emerged ‘Blink Twice’ was slapped with a trigger warning.

Billed as a “psychological thriller about the abuse of power”, when it was release on 21 August an alert was posted on the social media accounts for the movie.

It said: “We are proud to finally share ‘Blink Twice’ with audiences in theatres worldwide this week.

“While this is a fictionalised movie, it contains mature themes and depictions of violence – including sexual violence.

“This may be upsetting or triggering for some viewers. For resources that offer support, visit BlinkTwiceResources.com.”

The post comes after the recently released domestic violence drama ‘It Ends With Us’ was slammed by some for not giving audiences an advance warning about its domestic violence content.