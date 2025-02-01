Zoe Saldana feels "sad" about Karla Sofia Gascon's controversial historic tweets.

Zoe Saldana has expressed her sadness

The 46-year-old actress starred alongside Karla, 52, in the award-winning musical film 'Emilia Perez', but Zoe has distanced herself from her co-star's controversial social media posts, which recently resurfaced online.

Asked about Karla's posts during a Q and A in London, Zoe explained: "It makes me really sad because I don’t support [it], and I don’t have any tolerance for any negative rhetoric towards people of any group.

"I can only attest to the experience that I had with each and every individual that was a part, that is a part, of this film, and my experience and my interactions with them was about inclusivity and collaboration and racial, cultural, and gender equity. And it just saddens me."

Zoe insisted that she wants to spread a message of "love" and "support".

The Hollywood star reflected: "It saddens me that we are having to face this setback right now.

"But I’m happy that you’re all here and that you’re all still showing up for 'Emilia' because the message that this film has is so powerful and the change that it can bring forward to communities that are marginalised day in and day out is important. And all that I can attest is that all of us that came together to tell this story, we came together for love and for respect and curiosity, and we will continue to spread that message. That’s all we can say right now."

Karla has already apologised for having "caused hurt" with her old social media posts.

The 'Emilia Perez' star - who recently became the first trans person to be nominated for an Oscar - came under fire after old tweets about the Muslim community, the late George Floyd, and diversity at the Academy Awards resurfaced.

Karla said in a statement: "I want to acknowledge the conversation around my past social media posts that have caused hurt.

"As someone in a marginalized community, I know this suffering all too well and I am deeply sorry to those I have caused pain. All my life I have fought for a better world. I believe light will always triumph over darkness. (sic)"