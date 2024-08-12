Zooey Deschanel has hailed Jonathan Scott as a "total dreamboat person".

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott announced their engagement in 2023

The 44-year-old actress has taken to social media to celebrate their five-year anniversary, and to heap praise on her fiance.

The brunette beauty - who announced her engagement to Jonathan, 46, in 2023 - wrote on Instagram: "5 years ago today I was lucky enough to go on a first date with this total dreamboat person. Here we are and he’s still making me smile every day. [heart emojis] (sic)"

Jonathan and Zooey are keen to have an "intimate" wedding when they eventually tie the knot.

The TV star previously admitted that the loved-up couple already have a firm idea of what they want their wedding day to look like.

Jonathan told Us Weekly: "The ceremony and the pomp and circumstance, we’ll get that out of the way, and then it’s the reception. It’s going to be a blast."

Jonathan and Zooey were "very different people" during their younger years. But the TV star suggested that their interests and ambitions have become more closely aligned over recent times.

He said: "I mean, we’ve both been married before, but even when we were younger, you’re looking for different things, and who knows what we were looking for at that time?"

Prior to that, Zooey claimed that she and her fiance are "so compatible".

The actress - who is best known for playing Jess Day on the hit TV sitcom 'New Girl' - joked that herself and Jonathan both "identify as nerds".

She told PEOPLE: "Our personalities are so compatible. It’s just that we’re from different worlds. We identify as nerds, we’ll have you know."