Zooey Deschanel's seven-year-old son "loves dinosaurs".

Zooey Deschanel has limits with her children

The 44-year-old actress - who has Charlie, seven, and Elsie, nine, with her ex-husband Jacob Pechenik - enjoyed spending quality time with her family during a recent trip to Europe, but Zooey has admitted that there's a "limit" to how much she's willing to indulge her children.

The Hollywood star - who is engaged to TV star Jonathan Scott - said on 'Live with Kelly and Mark': "There’s a limit, for sure. It’s knowing the limit, you know. My son loves dinosaurs so the Natural History Museum is great.

"It’s funny because we went to the Natural History Museum in London and he was like in his element. And then Jonathan [Scott] and my daughter came and met us there and Charlie was like, ‘I’m going to show you again'.

"He went through again. And I was like, ‘I’m good.’ He took Jonathan and Elsie through because I was like, ‘I need a dinosaur break.’"

Meanwhile, Jonathan previously revealed that the loved-up couple are planning an "intimate" wedding.

The TV personality admitted that they already have a firm idea of what they want their wedding day to look like.

Jonathan - who started dating Zooey in 2019 - told Us Weekly: "The ceremony and the pomp and circumstance, we’ll get that out of the way, and then it’s the reception. It’s going to be a blast."

Jonathan and Zooey were "very different people" during their younger years. But he suggested that their interests and ambitions have become more closely aligned over recent times.

He said: "I mean, we’ve both been married before, but even when we were younger, you’re looking for different things, and who knows what we were looking for at that time?"