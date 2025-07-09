About the Book

A Painkiller to Die For by Dr Martyn Pritchard

A novel which explores the moral dilemmas surrounding the opioid epidemic and one man’s search for new medicines to prevent others suffering the same fate as his own mother.

The novel is set within and around Cambridge and its university and examines the twin themes of ambition and revenge, epitomised through the unravelling lives of its two main characters.

Author Dr Martyn Pritchard

Author Dr Martyn Pritchard had a 35-year long career in drug discovery research focusing on neuroscience as well as novel medicines to treat pain.

Free To Enter Competition

Prize provider Troubador Publishing

To be in with a chance of winning a copy of this fascinating novel all you need to do is answer the question below, then complete and submit the attached entry form.

Question:

Where is the novel 'A Painkiller To Die For set' ?

A. Oxford

B. Cambridge

C. Aberdeen

Good Luck

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk



Closing Date : 28th July 2025