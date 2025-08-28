About The Book

More Than Us by Jo O'Neill

More Than Us

Unpacking cultural misogyny, this supernatural thriller shows how the unspeakable can hide in plain sight.

He’s who everyone wants to be, or be with. Respected and charismatic. A public servant with a career that’s going places. But the charm is a façade. He’s addicted to psychological control. It’s a high even more satisfying than murder. And he should know.

Bailey used to be excited for her future, now she struggles to get through each day. Sophie can only watch her friend slipping away. The only thing more terrifying than seeing him manipulate Bailey, is what he’ll do when he gets bored. Sophie knows firsthand what he’s capable of. So do the others in his growing circle of victims. But how do they stop him? He has power and status. They’re dead.

Poignant and chilling, More Than Us juxtaposes the heady rush of new love with the creeping danger of coercive control, and those who enable the unspeakable with those who find the courage to confront it

The Author about the how the book came to be.

Jo explains: “I didn’t set out to write about the supernatural, but I wanted to give agency to the victims. So many stories about serial killers focus on the villain, reducing the victims to ‘bodies’ — voiceless, a riddle to be solved. This is not that kind of story. As for the title. To quote the book: ‘This was about more than us. He was one man, and we were his victims, but neither he nor we were the first, the only, or the last.’”

Competition

Prize provider The Book Guild

To be in with a chance to win this compelling supernatural thriller all you need to do is answer the question below then complete and submit the attached entry form.

Question

Who is the latest victim of this supernatural thriller?

A. George

B. Baily

C. Sophie

Good Luck

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk



Tagged in Competition Books

Closing Date : 20th September 2025