Arthurian legend is woven into this novel about a key transitional period of Britain’s history.

The Orphan Country - Colin J Smith

After 400 years of occupation the Romans have withdrawn from Britain. Old insular tribal influences once again begin to reemerge within the disorder that follows. More importantly outsiders looking on, sense an opportunity and begin to slowly converge on the islands. From the east come the Germanic tribes; Angles, Jutes, Saxons, seeking land and plunder. From the west come the Scotti, sensing the opportunity for pillage. For the first time in almost four centuries, Britain must stand alone.

This is the story of different groups of native Britons at this moment in our history. Parentless children coping in a perilous land, tribal leaders attempting to achieve unity and bands of warriors fighting to push back the invader while at the same time attempting to quell internal rivalries.

The novel also encompasses a different slant on the legend of Arthur and features other, associated characters of the time. There are elements of magic at work within this society, both good and evil, as well as being found in the ancient landscape.

Prize provider Troubador Publishing

To be in with a chance to win a copy of the great historical novel by Colin J. Smith all you need to do is answer the question below then complete and submit the attached entry form.

Question

Which occupiers have withdrawn from Britain?

A. The Anglo Saxons

B. The Romans

C. The Scotti

GOOD LUCK

Tagged in Competition Books

Closing Date : 30th August 2025