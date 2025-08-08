About the book

Keep Me Safe

A psychological thriller called Keep Me Safe, set across Kirkcaldy and the surrounding areas of Fife, Scotland.

When an unsolved small-town murder resurfaces when a high profile sportsman goes missing, investigative journalist Maggie Shields unravels a web of crime, corporate corruption, and family betrayal. It is due to be published on the 28thSeptember 2025.

By author Allison Meldrum is a former journalist from Edinburgh/ Dundee has drawn on her own career and OCD challenges in her debut crime thriller.

Plaudits

An absorbing, intelligent mystery with an absolute corker of a high concept hook that is just brilliant.’ Sophie Hannah - Author of Haven’t They Grown and The Monogram Murders

Competition

Here is your chance to win a copy of this Mystery Thriller about technology that is quitely creepiong into our lives, by the former journalist based on many of her own experiences.

To be in with a chance of winning this absorbing book all you need to do is answer the question below then complete the attached entry form below.

Question: Where is Keep me Safe based

A. Aberdeen

B. Kirkcaldy

C. Cardiff

GOOD LUCK

Prize provider The Book Guild Ltd

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk



Tagged in Competition

Closing Date : 25th September 2025