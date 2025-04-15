This soon to be released novel based around a romantic comedy set in Bristol that explores love’s complications.

The Trouble With Love

It follows Polly who is happily living a single but then meets and falls for Spike.

Spike in turn leaves for Australia—only for Polly to discover she’s pregnant.

Then to add complications, three years later, as a single mum dating Max, Polly’s world is upended when Spike returns with a new girlfriend.

Torn between past and present, Polly learns that love is never simple.

Read the Female First review HERE

The Trouble With Love is due to be published on the 28th April 2025.

Now we are giving a lucky reader the oportunity to win a copy of this, sometimes amusing, sometimes fustrating but always relateable novel.

All you need to do is answer the question below, then complete and submit the attached entry form.

Question

Where does Polly's boyfriend leave to go?

A. Canada

B. Australia

C. Norway

Good Luck

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk



Closing Date : 30th April 2025