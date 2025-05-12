Hailed as ‘big-hearted, bangin’ and flawless!’ (Daily Mail), this new musical make-over of the Paramount Pictures classic film – and reimagining of Jane Austen’s Emma – is “full of warmth, mischief and fun’ (Spectator) at London’s Trafalgar Theatre.

Written by the movie’s original writer-director, Amy Heckerling, and featuring new music by multi-platinum singer-songwriter KT Tunstall (“Suddenly I See”, “Black Horse and the Cherry Tree”) with lyrics by Grammy Award-winner Glenn Slater (Sister Act the Musical, Tangled) and choreography by Lizzi Gee (Groundhog Day), Clueless is directed by the acclaimed Rachel Kavanaugh (Chichester Festival Theatre, Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre). Emma Flynn debuts as Cher Horowitz with ‘an effervescent explosion of megawatt charm and killer vocals’ (Sunday Mirror).

Welcome to 90s Beverly Hills, where Cher Horowitz has a heart bigger than her allowance and a unique talent of finding love for others. When awkward new girl Tai arrives in town, Cher takes on her biggest project yet – but is she matchmaking or meddling? And what about her annoying ex-stepbrother Josh who she can’t stop thinking about? Suddenly, Cher’s life isn’t quite so perfect and – ugh! – maybe she’s the one being clueless.

Miss this? As if! Grab your besties for ‘a much-needed dose of LA sunshine’ (Broadway World) and, like, totally book now at www.cluelessonstage.com

