A healthy eyebrow shape is critical to any look. It seems a lot of us are still completely clueless on how to accentuate our pretty peepers.Here, Lisa answers all the questions she regularly gets asked about brows.

Perfectly shaped eye brows

These top 10 questions vary from over plucking to covering eyebrow scars. So, prepare to learn everything you've ever wanted to know from the brow queen herself...



1. I've over plucked my brows and they won't grow back - HELP!

In the 70s and 80s it was a massive trend to shave off your eyebrows and draw them in with pencil. To solve this, the best thing to do is get your brows tinted and waxed. Even though you won't have much hair, the tint will grab on to every single one meaning this will create shape, the waxing will then clear up around this.



2. My brow hair sticks up straight

Use a good brow gel to stick down any stray hairs within the brows.



3. What should I do in-between waxing?

The usual time between eyebrow waxes is around 4 weeks. The best thing to do is tweeze any stray hairs but DO NOT touch the arch of the brow, or any hairs inside the brow. When tweezing, remember to tweeze in the direction of the hair to easily pull out the hair. This is best to do after a bath or shower. A good concealer over the top of any stray hairs is also very affective to keep the shape of the brow between waxes.



4. I'm a natural red head with very fair brows - what products should I use?

The best thing to do is get your brows tinted. By getting a tint you can get a 'custom blend' to match your hair and skin tone, which will then be easy to maintain.



5. Whenever I draw my brows in they look fake

The best thing to do is draw small strokes lightly, with your brow product, so you don't 'over-do' the brow. To break down any product in your brows, take a CLEAN mascara brush (which is called a spoolie, technically) and run it through your brows once you have applied the product, to give a natural finish.



6. Can certain medication effect waxing?

Yes - it can. Medication can thin the skin, meaning this can pull and break it. The best thing to do is consult a professional waxer with the type of medication you are taking - they can advise if it would be recommended for you to get waxed or not, whilst also offering some alternatives for you.



7. Where should my brows start, arch and end?

If your brows do not start, arch and end in the right place, they will start to look very unbalanced. Your brow should start at the arch of your nose; this frames your face whilst also making your nose look slimmer. The arch should be just above the iris and the end should be parallel with the corner of your eye. This technique opens up your eyes whilst also helping shape your cheekbones.



8. I have scars in my brows - how do I cover them?

For this, you will need a product that adheres to the skin. A wax based product is particularly good, along with a good powder. You need to lightly go over your scar, just gently filling it in, to blend in with rest of you brows.



9. Does waxing hurt / what's best, waxing, threading or tweezing?

Although it can be painful, waxing is quick and effective, removing lots of hair in one go. As threading is so quick, it can often be unpredictable, meaning it can easily go wrong. Waxing and tweezing are also quick methods, but they are far more predictable and controllable.



10. What colour should my brows be?

Whether you dye your hair or not, the best idea is to check the roots right at the back of your head, this will be the darkest hair on your head and this is the colour your eyebrows should be.



Watch Lisa's video below:

by Charlotte James for www.femalefirst.co.uk



