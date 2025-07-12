Join us for a summery season of theatrical fun for your little ones. Bringing family favourites from the page to the stage, Nimax Kids presents two dazzling productions guaranteed to start your Summer holidays with a bang.

Soar into space with the exciting Olivier Award-nominated adaptation of the award-winning book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler: The Smeds and The Smoos and prepare yourselves for HORRIBLE HISTORIES live on stage with the best of Barmy Britain, celebrating their 20th year on stage!

The Smeds and The Smoos is playing at the Lyric Theatre from 18 July to 7 September 2025. Tickets from £10. Age 3+.

On a far-off planet, Smeds and Smoos can’t be friends. So when a young Smed and Smoo fall in love and zoom off into space together, how will their families get them back?

Horrible Histories – Barmy Britain is playing at the Apollo Theatre from Thursday 31 July 2025 to 31 August 2025. Tickets from £19.50. Age 5-105.

Can you beat battling Boudica? Will King John be a martyr for the Magna Carta? What if you caught the putrid plague? Can Parliament survive gunpowder Guy? Would you stand and deliver to dastardly Dick Turpin? Escape the clutches of Burke and Hare and take a terrible trip with the Night Soil Men!

Additional Terms and conditions: One winner will each receive four tickets (minimum one adult) to see either The Smeds and The Smoos or Horrible Histories -Barmy Britain, valid until 7 September 2025, subject to availability. No cash alternative available. Travel and accommodation not included.

At which London Theatre is The Smeds and The Smoos playing at ?

A. The Apollo Theatre

B. The Lyric Theatre

C. The Palace Theatre

Closing Date : 8th August 2025