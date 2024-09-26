Disrupting the West End for over a decade, the award-winning landmark comedy THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG continues to wreak havoc in its 11th year at the Duchess Theatre.

The Play That Goes Wrong

You all know the classic whodunnit story, there has been a murder at a country manor and an inspector is set on the case to find who the culprit is. However, when this plot is given to the accident-prone thespians at The Cornley Drama Society, everything that can go wrong… does!

image credit Matt Crockett

The actors and crew battle against all odds to make it through to their final curtain call, with hilarious consequences! Do you ever find out who murdered Charles Haversham?

image credit Matt-Crockett

You’ll have to see for yourself!

Experience total mayhem and enjoy the perfect slice of escapist comedy, guaranteed to leave you aching with laughter.

Book your tickets now - from just £20 - ThePlayThatGoesWrong.com

‘TONS OF FUN FOR ALL AGES’ - HuffPost

Competition

To be in with a chance to win this great prize all you need to do is answer the question below, then complete and submit the attached entry form.

Question

The Play That Goes Wrong is now in it’s 11th year at which West End Theatre?

A. Garrick Theatre

B. Duchess Theatre

C. Apollo Theatre

GOOD LUCK

Terms and Conditions:

One winner will receive a four tickets (minimum one adult) to see The Play That Goes Wrong at the Duchess Theatre, London, valid for Monday to Thursday and Sunday evening performances from 4 November 2024 to 6 February 2025 (excluding 15 December 2024 to 5 January 2025) subject to availability. No cash alternative. Travel not included.

by Matt Shine for www.femalefirst.co.uk

Closing Date : 14th October 2024