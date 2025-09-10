Win tickets to New Scientist Live - a weekend of science, discovery and mind-blowing experiences! Taking place on 18–19 October at ExCeL London, this festival brings together over 70 world-class speakers, 80+ interactive exhibits and a programme packed with innovation. Can’t make it in person? You can also join online.

Scientists of the future

Visitors can embrace their inner scientists and dive into the frontlines of research and innovation: explore the hospital of the future, witness the cutting edge of fusion energy or chat with Euclid, a fully automated, 3D printed social robot! If you’ve ever fancied trying your hand programming a real quantum computer or joining the hunt for dark matter from a mile underground – you can do it at New Scientist Live.

Headline speakers span everything from wildlife and gut health to space, nuclear energy and even baking with Chris Packham, Megan McCubbin, Dr Zoe Williams, Dr Amir Khan, Dr Megan Rossi, Professor Anu Ojha, Dr Tim Gregory and Bake Off’s Dr Josh Smalley all bringing science to life in unforgettable ways.

Workshops are new for 2025, offering a chance to get closer to discovery. Step into the Science of Whisky with Billy Abbott, unlock the secrets of gut health with Dr Johnny Drain, or mix art and anatomy in an Ocean Art-e-facts drawing class with Russell Arnott.

Robot Technology

Immersive experiences will fire your imagination from flying a Chinook simulator and tackling the Blaze Pod challenge to exploring soft robotics, micro-robotic eye surgery, ultrasonic imaging and 3D-printed implants.

Dates: Saturday 18th October – Sunday 19th October 2025

Saturday 18th October – Sunday 19th October 2025 Location: ExCeL, London, Royal Victoria Dock, 1 Western Gateway, London, E16 1XL and online

ExCeL, London, Royal Victoria Dock, 1 Western Gateway, London, E16 1XL and online Time: 10:00 – 17:00

New Scientist Live is perfect for families, students, science enthusiasts and curious minds alike, it’s a brilliant day out for all ages.

Competition

Win a Family Pass

Female First is giving away a Family Pass (2 adults + 2 children) — your chance to experience this incredible event for free!

To be in with a chance to win this fabulous prize simple answer the question then complete the attached entry form

Competition question: Where is New Scientist Live 2025 taking place?

a) ExCeL London

b) NEC Birmingham

c) Olympia London

Good Luck

Enter now for your chance to win a weekend of science, discovery and fun!

Additional Terms and conditions: One winner will each receive four tickets (two adults and two children) to visit New Scientist Live in London on either 18th or 19th October. No cash alternative available. Travel and accommodation not included.

Closing Date : 10th October 2025