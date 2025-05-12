‘Must-See Theatre. A Deserved West End Triumph For One Of Britain’s Greatest Playwrights’ The Telegraph

Inspired by real events, Retrograde is an ‘instant classic’ (Time Out) from award-winning writer Ryan Calais Cameron (For Black Boys…).

This alarmingly timely and ‘wickedly funny 90 minutes’ (The Standard) captures a pivotal moment in the life of trailblazing actor Sidney Poitier.

Hollywood’s so-called Golden Age. Ten years before becoming the first Black man to win an Oscar, a young Sidney Poitier arrives to sign a life-changing contract that could make him a star. But there’s a catch. As he becomes entangled in events larger than he imagined, Sidney is forced to make an impossible choice – one that will reshape his future, the Civil Rights Movement, and the soul of a nation.

Backed by double Oscar and BAFTA nominee Colman Domingo as producer, Amit Sharma’s ‘perfectly pitched production’ (Independent) stars Ivanno Jeremiah, Stanley Townsend and Oliver Johnstone as ‘an ensemble operating at its peak’ (WhatsOnStage).

Exploring integrity, betrayal, and the personal cost of success, Retrograde asks what would you sacrifice to achieve your dream?

Retrograde is playing at the Apollo Theatre until Saturday 14 June 2025 - Tickets from £20. Book Now at Nimaxtheatres.com.

Additional Terms and Conditions:

One reader will win a pair of tickets to see Retrograde at the Apollo Theatre valid for all Monday to Friday performances until 13 June 2025, subject to availability. Exclusions may apply. Any additional expenses incurred are the responsibility of the winner. No cash alternative.

To be in with a chance of winning this fabulous prize of a pair of tickets to 'Retrograde' (conditions apply) to see Retrograde at the Apollo Theatre all you need to do is answer the question below, then complete and submit the attached entry form.

At which theatre is Retrograde appearing at?

A. Theatre Royal

B. The Apollo

C. St Martins Theatre

Closing Date : 27th May 2025