IT’S TIME to take a trip back to Brokenwood for New Zealand’s deadliest drama, which returns for its highly anticipated 10th anniversary series.

The Brokenwood Mysteries Series 10

Over the last nine series, this marvellous mystery drama has charmed audiences across the globe with its charismatic characters, cracking cases and stunning scenery, topping the charts as U&Drama’s number-one show for its ninth series. Now fans can look forward to the DVD release of The Brokenwood Mysteries Series 10, which arrives on 2 December 2024, courtesy of Acorn Media International, following its run on U&Drama; The Brokenwood Mysteries Complete Series 1 – 10 DVD Box set will also be available.

Many moons ago, Detective Mike Shepherd (Neill Rea – Go Girls) arrived in the seemingly tranquil, rustic town of Brokenwood in his classic car with a country music collection to die for – and never left. Now, The Brokenwood Mysteries Series 10 takes us back to the town where the population is small, but murder lurks around every corner.

The new series once again joins Brokenwood C.I.B’s finest, D.S.S. Mike Shepherd and his associates, Detective Kristin Sims (Fern Sutherland – The Almighty Johnsons) and D.C. Daniel Chalmers (Jared Rawiri – Shortland Street), as they wrestle with the alarming murder rate in the dangerous town, with warmth, camaraderie and deadpan humour.

With the help of curious pathologist Gina Kadinsky (Cristina Ionda – Filthy Rich), they use all manner of unconventional methods to solve the macabre and seriously strange crimes. From a brutal murder with a Jurassic twist to a spooky scene amidst the Day of the Dead carnival, a lovestruck dental patient, someone claiming to be Jesus Christ and a vicious visit to a House of Horrors, this season’s shocking slaughters will keep you guessing who’s the killer in New Zealand’s most murderous metropolis. Keep your wits about you in The Brokenwood Mysteries, where murder’s never far away.

SPECIAL FEATURES include: The Making of Series 10 featurette.

Title: The Brokenwood Mysteries Series 1 – 10 Complete Box set Release Date: 2 December 2024 Cat.No: AV3799 RRP: £149.99 Cert: 15 Running Time: 4,320 mins on 24 discs.

Title: The Brokenwood Mysteries Series 10 DVD Release Date: 2 December 2024 Cat.No: AV3800 RRP: £27.99 Cert: 15 Running Time: 540 mins. on 3 discs

Available to download and keep digitally from 2 December 2024

