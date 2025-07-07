These female filmmakers would be great in the director's seat for James Bond.

James Bond returns for another instalment

Patty Jenkins

A Hollywood familiar, Patty Jenkins certainly possesses the acclaim to be granted directorship of such an iconic franchise.

Beginning her professional career as a painter in New York, Jenkins eventually transitioned to film writing, where she spent almost a decade as an assistant Camera Person and Focus Puller.

Making its debut in 2003, her original feature film MONSTER went on to receive an abundance of recognitions, including Best First Feature, Movie of the Year, and third best film of the decade.

Fast forward to 2017, and with years of commercial and TV experience under her belt, Jenkins became the first woman in history to be granted directorship of a $100m + film with Wonder Woman.

Jenkins would certainly make a worthy next Bond director with her unique heroism-focused flair, edge-of-your-seat action scenes and complex emotional arcs.

Elizabeth Banks

Hailed as 'the every woman’, Elizabeth Banks is no stranger to the spotlight, with starring roles both on and off screen.

Appearing in a host of classics across film and TV like Spiderman, Scrubs, Modern Family, The Hunger Games and Pitch Perfect, Banks made the switch from acting to writing and producing in 2015.

Born Elizabeth Mitchell, later transitioning to Banks in search of individuality, she now runs her own company, Brownstone Productions Inc., with partner Max Handelman.

She has so far produced a diversity of titles, including Cocaine Bear and Charlie's Angels.

Never one to shy away from a challenge and with experience with visual effects and intense action fight scenes, Banks would be the perfect wildcard in Hollywood's chase to Bond 26 and beyond.

The Wachowski sisters

Despite only making seven films together before semi-retiring in 2010, Lily and Lana Wachowski are remembered as one of the most ambitious and transformative duos in Blockbuster history.

Adapted from self-written horror comics, the Wachowski sisters burst onto the scene in 1995 with stand-alone film Assassins.

With much convincing during their early career, Lily and Lana eventually convinced Warner Bros to give a little series called The Matrix a try. And well… the rest is history!

Born male but later transitioning, the Wachowskis are regarded as being the most high-profile and successful transgender filmmakers to date.

With works containing multitudes of varying and deep ideas rarely seen on the big screen, Bond would be safe with them.

