Benson Boone grew emotional as he reflected on how much is "sucks" to have "people leave your life".

Benson Boone is believed to have split from his girlfriend

The Beautiful Things hitmaker was recently reported to have split from girlfriend Maggie Thurmon, and now in footage circulating from a concert earlier this week, the 23-year-old singer discussed how "hard" it is to part ways with someone.

In footage from his show at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday (09.09.25) shared on TikTok, Benson said: "Sometimes people leave your life. Whether it's the right thing or the wrong thing. And it is always hard — always, every single time.

"And it sucks. And it sucks to sit in it, and it sucks to be sad about it, and it sucks to feel that so hard sometimes. But it's okay, it's life. It happens. And as terrible as it is, there's always something or someone who can pull you out of it."

He then choked up aas he introduced In the Stars.

He said: "I usually say writing this song helps me a lot, but singing this song tonight is going to help me a lot.

"I hope you enjoy this song tonight because tonight this song means something very special, and I hope you take home something from this night. And if it is this song, if it is any song, let it be the next three and a half minutes because I promise this means everything to me."

In a separate clip shared to TikTok, Benson admitted to fans waiting outside the venue after the gig that he had been going through a tough time.

He said: "Thank you for coming out, today was a lovely show. It was a rough day, so I was very happy to be on stage and see you guys."

Maggie was in the audience at Benson's New York show last weekend but it was reported by TMZ on Thursday (11.09.25) that the singer and the social media star had ended their romance, though it is unclear what led to the break-up.

The pair were first seen together in March 2024, and made their romance official on Instagram three months later, though they were believed to have been together for some time before then.

They have now unfollowed each other on the photo-sharing platform.