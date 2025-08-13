When Mr Darcy held Elizabeth’s hand to help her onto her carriage, the world swooned.

Bridgerton Season 4 is set to release next year

When the Duke of Hastings declared his love for Daphne Bridgerton, the internet exploded.

And when Theo Tintagel renounced his Dukeship to be with the woman that he loves, we couldn’t help but fall in love with him even more.

The late 1990s and early 2000s were the epicentre for movies from Regency England.

They were not only financially successful but received raving audience and critical reviews, with Kiera Knightley’s Pride and Prejudice being a stand-out.

But in the last few years, the time period has been split into episodes rather than feature-length blockbusters with even greater success.

So, why are we obsessed with the corsets, balls and gowns?

Diverse Casting

Shonda Rhimes’s Bridgerton is undoubtedly the Belle of the Season when it comes to Regency shows.

The success of the Netflix show, based on books by Julia Quinn, may be due to “colour-conscious casting”, according to the showrunner.

Rhimes explained in a Deadline article that Bridgerton’s decision to cast a Black Duke showed that the model in Hollywood needed to change.

She added, “Shows with a more inclusive cast have more viewers and make more money; they get more advertising dollars. We showed it was an economic model that was more profitable.”

More than just economics, shows like Bridgerton and The Buccaneers, with a diverse cast, are less about historical accuracy but more about representation.

Modern Regency shows are about compelling storylines and romance, with the time period acting more as a beautiful backdrop rather than a history lesson.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE: From Disney to Netflix Horror Queen - Jenna Ortega’s Rise to Fame

Courtship Romance

Subtle flirting as opposed to the ‘you up’ texts at midnight, shows set in Regency England offer a different type of dating - one many women swoon for.

While unrealistic, the portrayal of ‘old-fashioned’ romance and courtship is a nice break from online dating, failed talking stages and endless swiping

Shows from the era, respecting the courtship rules of the time, depict the idea of dating multiple people in a dutiful way.

Sprinkle in the shows’ ability to remark on patriarchal ideals from the period, and you have well-rounded shows that offer romance with modern commentary set in beautiful Regency England.

Digital Escapism

Shows like Black Mirror preyed on the world’s fear of the digital age.

It made many of us rethink society, the online world and how we had let that bleed into real life.

And it was terrifying.

So when Netflix partnered with Shonda Rhimes to bring us Bridgerton, the world was more than ready for a technological break.

Packed with an attractive cast, a compelling plot, beautiful gowns and magnificent balls, Bridgerton transported its audience to a different world.

For 45 minutes to an hour, you could forget about growing concerns over Artificial Intelligence and focus on the haters-to-lovers storyline between Anthony Bridgerton and Kat Sharma.

Instead of being worried about the overuse of social media, you could be mesmerised by the set pieces and instrumental versions of pop songs.

When Bridgerton hit our screens and more shows came after it, we could collectively escape our screens and be transported to Regency England, dressed in our favourite gowns, attending a grand ball.

And we are grateful for it.

Other shows set in Regency England you will love:

The Buccanners

The Gilded Age

My Lady Jane (not from the exact period, but definitely the same vibe)

Sanditon

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

MORE FROM VANELY BARUMIRE: Kim Kardashian releases Skims’ face wrap - Have nighttime routines become too extreme?

by Vanely Barumire for www.femalefirst.co.uk

find me on and follow me on