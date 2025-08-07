The role of Superman has passed through many hands. And with Superman being one of the most well-known and loved superheroes, critics have been harsh, and standards set high.

Superman

Some wore the cape with ease. Others didn’t quite lift off. Here's a quick ranking - from the classic to the current.

1. Christopher Reeve

The gold standard of Superman portrayals.

Christopher Reeve brought unmatched charm, sincerity, and duality to the role. His bumbling Clark Kent and dignified Superman paid perfect homage to the comics.

His legacy extends beyond the screen, as he became a symbol of hope and advocacy following his spinal cord injury.

2. David Corenswet

The latest actor to assume the role, David Corenswet, has already shot into the top ranks and could very well compete for the top spot against Reeve if the next film is even more of a step up.

Corenswet brings heart, hope, and just the right touch of awkward charm.

His Superman feels like he belongs in 2025 without trying too hard.

3. Henry Cavill

Henry Cavill looked the part - tall, built, heroic. He offered a modern, brooding yet heroic Superman.

While his impact on the character’s film legacy is undeniable, his Superman often felt too heavy, too sad.

It worked sometimes, but the fun was missing. Cavill gave us a powerful Superman, but not always a hopeful one.

4. Tom Welling

No cape. No flights. But Smallville made it work.

Tom Welling gave us a young Clark Kent we could root for. Honest, unsure, and slowly growing into the man of steel.

Welling captured the youthful journey and emotional authenticity of Clark Kent.

He might not have been a traditional Superman, but he was a good one nonetheless.

5. Brandon Routh

In Superman Returns, Brandon Routh channelled Reeve’s essence while infusing his own quiet intensity.

He looked the part and kept things respectful following Reeve’s death.

But he was stuck playing someone else’s Superman.

