Released in 1995, Clueless redefined the mean, rich girl trope and introduced new slang into our verbal dictionary.

Clueless celebrates its 30th anniversary

And as if we could celebrate the film without a close look at where the cast has been up to since then?

Alicia Silverstone

Portraying Cher Horowitz, a rich yet intelligent high school student helping the new girl find her place, Alicia Silverstone became a Hollywood sweetheart as the star of Clueless.

Silverstone celebrated the 30-year anniversary of the movie by releasing a video on her Instagram resiting her iconic line to her son, and as if that was not fabulous enough, she did wearing the famous yellow and black plaid suit jacket.

After Cluess, she went on to star in lots of movies in the 90s, most memorably in films such as The Crush, Batman and Robin and Blast from the Past.

Her most recent film roles have been in horrors and thrillers like Pretty Thing, Reptile, Senior Year, Last Survivors, Perpetrator and The Requin, a completely different tone from the fashion-forward movie that launched her career.

Additionally, Silverstone has been in several TV shows, receiving a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress for her role in the short-lived series Miss Match.

She was married her longtime boyfriend and rock musician Christopher Jarecki from 2005 to 2018, and their son was born in 2011.

Paul Rudd

Actor Paul Rudd is arguably the most famous on this list, having starred in several Hollywood blockbusters since Clueless was released.

Rudd portrayed Josh Lucas in Clueless, who is Cher’s former stepbrother who disagrees with her on how she transforms the new student to become popular.

He has starred in a variety of films such as Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers, Romeo + Juliet, Wet Hot American Summer, Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Knocked Up, I Love You, Man, and This Is 40.

Most notably, Rudd played the superhero Scott Lang/Ant-Man in five Marvel films, showing his versatility as an actor to star in comedies, horrors and major franchises.

Rudd has also received a Critics' Choice Television Award and been nominated for a Golden Globe Award, two Primetime Emmy Awards and two Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Outside of his illustrious career, Rudd has been married to screenwriter and producer Julie Yaeger since 2003 and has two children: a son born in 2006 and a daughter born in 2010.

And of course, he is still a totally Baldwin, with the actor being named People magazine's "Sexiest Man Alive" in 2021.

Brittany Murphy

Actress Brittany Murphy, known for her work in both comedy and drama, played Tai Fraiser in Clueless, the new girl at school who is befriended by Cher and becomes a popular kid at school.

She starred in numerous movies in the 90s and 2000s such as Don't Say a Word, Riding in Cars with Boys, 8 Mile, Cherry Falls, Spun, Just Married, Uptown Girls, Little Black Book, Sin City and Happy Feet.

Sadly, Murphy died aged 32 in 2009 under disputed circumstances, with the coroner's verdict on her cause of death being pneumonia exacerbated by anaemia.

Outside of her short-lived career, she was married to British screenwriter Simon Monjack from 2007-2009.

Monjack later died in 2010 with the same cause of death as his wife, and they are buried next to each other at Forest Lawn Cemetery in the Hollywood Hills.

While her life was short-lived, her place in film history is forever cemented.

Stacey Dash

Actress Stacey Dash starred as Dionne Davenport in Clueless, Cher’s best friend and confidant.

While Dash's movies have not been as successful as her breakout role in Clueless, she has had more luck in TV, starring in CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Single Ladies and the reality TV show Celebrity Circus.

Dash largely left acting as a career and moved into US politics, becoming a commentator for Fox News from 2014 to 2017.

In 2018, Dash ran to become a US House Representative in California's 44th congressional district as a Republican, but withdrew from the race shortly after announcing her candidacy.

Dash has two children, a son born in 1991 from her relationship with singer Christopher Williams, and a daughter born in 2003 from her marriage with Brian Lovell.

