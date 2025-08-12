Singer, presenter and actor, Fleur East has put down the microphone and picked up a bat in a collaboration with KP Snacks - the Official Partner of The Hundred.

Fleur East playing cricket

In celebration of 100 grassroots community cricket pitches having been installed across England and Wales over the past three years, the West End actress was joined by former Premier League footballer Jermain Defoe.

East led the celebrations at South London’s Charlton Park in the Royal Borough of Greenwich, where she was joined by several high-profile superstars of the men’s and women’s Hundred, for a game of cricket on the newly installed pitch.

The Hits Radio presenter and the ex-Spurs striker each joined a team of locals for a game of cricket, facing off against one another and inspiring the players as well as the crowd throughout the game.

The two sides were captained by England women’s all-rounder Charlie Dean, of the London Spirit, and her fellow England international Sam Billings from the Oval Invincibles.

Several of their international superstar teammates from The Hundred, including Kane Williamson, Meg Lanning, Sam Curran, Keaton Jennings, Ashton Turner, Issy Wong and Paige Scholfield also got involved in the game, giving the local cricketers a chance to play alongside their heroes, and offering Fleur and Jermain an introductory masterclass in the sport.

East, who is best known for her appearances on the X-Factor, attended the event as an ambassador for KP Snacks’ ‘Everyone In’ campaign.

The presenter spoke about how the game was “a fantastic experience”.

East added: “I can see why so many people enjoy this sport, and being here today has really shown me the value of the ‘Everyone In’ campaign and the importance of KP Snacks creating new ways for families like mine to get involved in cricket and keep active.”

This major grassroots commitment aims to inspire a new generation to get active and take up the sport by improving access to facilities.

Over the past three years, KP Snacks’ ‘Everyone In’ initiative has installed 100 all-weather community cricket pitches in parks and community locations across England and Wales.

The campaign aims to deliver the opportunity to get active through cricket to thousands of people in areas previously underserved by the sport.

As well as Charlton Park, other pitches have been installed in Royal Greenwich, including Avery Hill Park, Eltham Park South and Hornfair Park.

KP Snacks is on a mission to deliver 1 million opportunities for people to get more active by 2033, having installed 31 pitches in the North of England, 15 in the Midlands, 28 in the South West & Wales and 26 in London and the South East.

by Vanely Barumire for www.femalefirst.co.uk

