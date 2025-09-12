George Clooney worries about his kids using social media

George Clooney is deeply worried about his children being exposed to social media.

The Hollywood actor is father to eight-year-old twins - Alexander and Ella - with his wife Amal Clooney and he's admitted he doesn't use platforms like Instagram and Facebook but he's concerned about what will happened to his kids when they eventually get their own accounts.

In an interview with fellow actor Julia Roberts for 72 Magazine, the former E.R. star explained: "I don’t know how to do it [use social media].

"I’m not on any of them, but only because I find that my life is so much simpler without doing it. But I worry about kids. I worry about my kids, obviously ...

"The risks are so much bigger and the consequences follow you for so much longer. I’m worried about my kids; we keep them off the internet as much as we can.

"But, you know, some of their homework is done on a computer. And they do like to watch a good Snoopy movie and things like that. "

George went on to ask Julia about her own experiences of exposing her children to the internet and social media, adding: "I wonder what your version of it is. Did you limit their access to it or did you just talk it through?"

Julia - who is mom to twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 20, and son Henry, 18, with her husband Danny Moder - replied: "I think they were, for sure, some of the last kids in their peer groups to get phones and stuff like that.

"When they were younger, certainly, Danny and I would have been considered some of the stricter parents.

"Not like we’re laying down the law, but these are the rules and they don’t change. Here’s the boundary of your life and it does not shift.

"You know, you don’t ask me and get an answer and then go ask dad and get a different answer. That doesn’t happen. It will never happen ...

"I think that is what creates the stability that then allows them to feel secure because you know there is this fixed world of love and safety that exists unconditionally."