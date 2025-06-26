The eyes of the sporting world will shift from the Club World Cup to the women ready to leave their mark at Wimbledon or crave their name in the Euros trophy.

Female participation in cricket is growing

The Lionesses, Emma Raducanu, Coco Gauff or Lauren James; you name them, they will be there.

This year’s summer of sport will be in full swing soon, and female athletes are ready to enter their respective coliseum and put on a show.

The world will be watching and thoroughly entertained.

Competitions have yet to kick off, but this year's female-led summer of sport will certainly be impactful.

“In the end, it does pay off” - more girls playing cricket

After the success of England’s Lionesses at the Euros 2022, participation in grassroots football by girls has been on the rise.

The ripple effect of the team’s success has been felt across other predominantly male sports, with cricket being its latest benefactor.

For young female cricketers like Lily Rogers, the rise of grassroots cricket has opened up new doors and avenues.

Speaking about Maiden Cricket, a cricket sportswear brand started by two sisters, Rogers described how the brand has encouraged her to post about her cricket journey online.

“They are probably the reason I started posting more on Instagram. When they first advertised, that is what they were looking for: girls who wanted to post stuff on social media and make more of female-led content, that is where it started”.

The 15-year-old cricket player, who has over 1,000 followers on Instagram where she showcases her batting skills, is now an ambassador for Maiden Cricket.

READ MORE: Fashion news: Teenage brand owners reveal how they are changing female sportswear

With the love of the sport stemming from her brothers, Rogers has been an avid cricket fan for a long time and has seen the sport grow firsthand.

“When I go to cricket matches now and I see how much the crowds have grown since I first started going to cricket matches, seeing that does seem like we’ve come a long way, but at the same time, we can still get further.”

While 60% of sports fans have noticed an increase in female participation in grassroots sport in recent years, a lack of funding is still the biggest barrier to female participation.

At the beginning of the year, the British government announced a £100 million investment in grassroots sports in deprived areas, aiming to encourage more girls and women to play at the lower level.

“Learning to stick with and keep at it because in the end it does pay off”; that is her advice to herself and many girls her age playing any sports.

And we hope that it does pay off for Rogers - a name we might be seeing in the cricket world very soon.

MORE FROM VANELY BARUMIRE: PEBE: the science-based, women-owned sports bra leading the market over the big-name brands.

by Vanely Barumire for www.femalefirst.co.uk

find me on and follow me on