Glastonbury, Britain’s infamous and potentially mudiest music festival, is back from June 25-29.

Who are the headliners for Glastonbury 2025?

The confirmed headliners for Glastonbury are The 1975 (performing on Friday), Neil Young (performing on Saturday) and Olivia Rodrigo (performing on Sunday).

Formed in the early 2000s in Cheshire, The 1975 released their first album in 2013 with members Matty Healy (lead vocals, primary songwriter and guitar), Adam Hann (lead guitar), Ross MacDonald (bass) and George Daniel (drums and primary producer).

The Brit Award-winning band has released five albums to date, with hits such as “About You”, “Somebody Else”, “Robbers” and “Chocolate”.

Neil Young is a Canadian and American singer-songwriter who formed the folk rock group Buffalo Springfield in the 60s.

The versatile artist plays the piano and harmonica and frequently combines folk, rock, country and other musical genres.

Young will be accompanied by a new backing band, the Chrome Hearts, with whom he has recently started playing with.

The Grammy Award-winning artist has also released music as a solo musician, with famous songs such as "Rockin' in the Free World", “Harvest Moon” and “Heart of Gold”.

Rising to fame with lead roles in Disney’s Bizaardvark and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Olivia Rodrigo has become a recognised pop star.

Crowned Time's Entertainer of the Year in 2021, the American artist is set to wow the British festival-goers with hits such as “drivers license”, “deja vu”, “good 4 u”, “traitor”, “happier” and “vampire”.

Alongside these headliners, Raye, Brandi Carlile, Gracie Abrams, Charli XCX, Shaboozey, Doechii and Noah Kanan are set to perform at this year’s Glastonbury.

What TV channel will I be able to watch Glastonbury 2025 on?

If you haven’t managed to book tickets to attend the festival in person this year, don’t worry, as we have you covered.

Coverage will be split across BBC One, Two and Four and the streaming service, BBC iPlayer on any device.

BBC iPlayer offers over 90 hours of performances with its live streams of the five main stages, meaning you can make your own list of must-see acts and plan your weekend accordingly.

What is the stage schedule for Glastonbury 2025?

As the biggest festival in the UK, there are several stages covering 1,500 acres of farmland.

The stages include the Pyramid Stage, Other Stage, West Holts Stage, Woodsies, The Park Stage, Acoustic Stage, Avalon Stage, Left Field and Arcadia.

With most performances starting from 11 am or 12 pm (BST), you can spend the morning getting glammed up and ready for the festival.

If you miss any performances, don’t worry can record the performances to watch at another time, or look them up on YouTube.