Ed Sheeran is moving his family to America.

The 34-year-old singer-songwriter, his wife Cherry Seaborn and their two daughters, Lyra, five, and three-year-old Jupiter - who currently live in Suffolk, eastern England - are relocating Stateside amid Ed's plans to tour in the US "for a while".

Speaking on the 2 Johnnies podcast, he said: "I'm just about to move to America. I feel like I might be the only person moving to America.

"I'm going on tour there for a while and I have a family so I can't dip in and out. We're going and settling there."

Ed didn't confirm where in the US he will live, but he was recently said to have splashed out £9 million on a sprawling apartment in Brooklyn, New York.

He is no stranger to living in New York City.

In 2023, he and Cherry were renting a £26,000-a-month apartment in Brooklyn while he defended himself in a copyright trial.

He was later cleared of the allegation that his song Thinking out Loud song ripped off Marvin Gaye’s Let’s Get it On tune.

But Shivers hitmaker Ed has also previously told of his love for Nashville, partly due to his love of country music.

Speaking on the Call Her Daddy podcast in April, he explained: "When you transition to country, you can’t transition back.

"Nashville is my favourite city in the states and it’s always been my end goal to move to Nashville and transition to country."

What's more, in June, Ed told how he identifies "culturally as Irish" - despite being born and raised in England.

The pop megastar's dad hails from Ireland and Ed - who was raised in Suffolk - has been heavily influenced by his Irish heritage.

During an appearance on The Louis Theroux Podcast, Ed explained: "I class my culture as Irish. I think that's what I grew up with.

"My dad's family is ... he's got seven brothers and sisters. We'd spend all of our holidays in Ireland.

"My first musical experiences were in Ireland, I grew up with trad music in the house. So I identify culturally as Irish, but I was obviously born and raised in Britain."

Ed feels very proud of his Irish heritage.

The chart-topping star said: "I don't overthink it but I do feel like my culture is something that I'm really proud of and grew up with and want to express.

"And I feel like just because I was born in Britain doesn't necessarily mean that I have to just be (British), there's loads of people I know that are half this or quarter this.

"I don't think there's any rules to it. It should be how you feel and how you were raised and what you lean into."