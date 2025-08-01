After years away from the franchise she helped build, Heidi Klum is officially back on Project Runway.

Season 21, which premiered on July 31, marks the supermodel’s first full-time return to hosting and judging duties since Season 16 ended in 2017.

Klum, who co-created Project Runway back in 2004, left alongside Tim Gunn to launch Making the Cut on Amazon.

But now, after a seven-season absence and the show’s move to Freeform, the 52-year-old German-American icon is reclaiming her place at the helm of the series that redefined fashion TV.

Speaking to E! News, Klum described the return as feeling “like coming home,” while acknowledging the evolution the show has undergone in her absence.

Anticipated return

Klum’s return is more than just a nostalgic throwback. It’s a calculated move to inject credibility and star power back into a show that once reigned supreme in the reality competition genre.

Her chemistry with Garcia is unmatched, and her ability to guide and challenge contestants - often in the same breath - has always set her apart from other hosts in the space.

She’s not just a presenter. She’s a brand. A force. And after watching the premiere, it’s clear Project Runway is all the better for having her back.

The old guard meets the new

Klum isn’t coming alone. Longtime judge and Elle editor-in-chief Nina Garcia also returns, cementing a familiar sense of continuity.

Christian Siriano, the show’s most famous winner, continues as mentor.

But perhaps the biggest shake-up is the addition of celebrity stylist Law Roach.

Garcia has already warned viewers to expect a “spicy” season, while Klum expressed her joy over Roach:

“Law [roach] also doesn't mince his words and I don't know if we've ever had this in the past, but I feel like there's going to be a lot of bleeping in this season.”

Where and when to watch

Episodes air Thursdays at 10 PM EAT on Freeform, with next-day availability on Hulu and Disney+.

There will be ten episodes in total, with the winner walking away with $100,000 - and likely, a foot firmly planted in the fashion industry’s door.

