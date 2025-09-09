Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are finding it "a little hard to juggle" their acting careers with parenthood.

The Big Bang Theory actress and her fiance Tom are busy raising their three-year-old daughter Matilda, but the Ozark star has now confessed it's a struggled aligning their work with spending time at home but they have been taking it in turns to take on larger jobs.

He told The Independent newspaper: "[It can be] a little hard to juggle ... but any of the negatives are far outweighed by the positives ...

"We’ve both been doing this [taking turns on jobs] for a while, we’ve lived a certain amount of life, and our priority is our family."

When asked about the challenges of raising a child in 2025, he added: "I’m sure every generation feels this way.

"The way that technology is growing and advancing, it’s like, who the hell knows what it’s doing? I still don’t think we fully understand what having the internet has done to our brains, let alone social media, and now we’re getting into AI.

"What I feel pulled towards is more connection, like the desire for time spent with my daughter, connecting."

However, Tom insisted the couple are happiest when they are at home in the back yard with their daughter and their pets.

He said: "I’ll tell you what we do a lot. Take our shoes off, and go in the yard with the dogs. There’s a lot of that in our house."

The couple has been dating since 2022 and they announced their engagement last summer, but Kaley previously admitted she may want to wait until they have a second child before they decide to get married.

She told PEOPLE: “We're gonna go way out of order. That’s our plan. I have four dogs now, and a [1-year-old baby], and a Tom - it’s a lot."

The actress also revealed she's been dealing with speculation about baby number two ever since Matilda was born , adding: "The minute I had my baby, they're like, ‘When's your second one?’ I'm like, ‘Oh my God, is anyone gonna just let me just enjoy this?"