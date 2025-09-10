Kate Moss has revealed David Bowie used to call her Smasher.

The 51-year-old supermodel has opened up about her friendship with the late rock icon - who died aged 69 in 2016 - and revealed his unusual nickname for her.

Speaking on BBC Radio 6 Music's new series Music Uncovered - David Bowie: Changeling, she said: "David, who by the way's nickname for me was Smasher, started phoning me on my birthday.

"I didn't need any other presents after that."

A couple of years before the Starman hitmaker died, he had a very special request for his friend.

She recalled: "At the BRIT Awards in 2014 Bowie asked me to accept his Lifetime Achievement Award on his behalf.

"I said I would, as long as I could wear something from his archive.

"I wore the original Kansai Yamamoto bodysuit that David had worn for his Rainbow Theatre gigs in 1972 - it fit me like a glove. It was a very surreal experience."

However, Kat previously admitted Bowie would often tease his pal when she would struggle to fit into some of his outfits, which included the BRITs outfit.

She told BBC Radio 6 Music in 2016: "Yeah, it didn’t fit me! When I saw him after that he was like, 'Mmm, I heard the clothes didn’t fit.' All right, rubbing it in!'

Meanwhile, Kate recently admitted she was "excited" to team up with the BBC on the eight-part podcast, which also features the likes of Boy George, Robbie Williams, Twiggy and Iggy Pop.

She said in a statement: "David Bowie was a very special person. Someone who was much more than a friend - he was an enigma.

"So, when the chance came to dive into this extraordinary five-year chapter of Bowie's life for 6 Music and BBC Sounds, hearing from those who joined him on his creative journey and those he continues to inspire, I was excited to help share the story of such an incredible transformation.

"This podcast is a real celebration of my friend, a true British icon."