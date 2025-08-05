In an unintentional yet genius marketing move, Hannibal Lecter himself debuted Skims’ latest product.

Kim Kardashian at the MET Gala

Quoting the iconic line from The Silence of the Lambs, Anthony Hopkins channelled the iconic character in a hilarious clip posted to Instagram.

Looking like it straight out of a horror classic, the skin-toned face wrap is the latest drop from Kim Kardashian’s clothing brand.

The strange facial sculpting mask is made from collagen-infused thread and supposedly “snatches your little chinny chin chin with the jaws and it’s super comfortable to wear at night or just around the house”, according to the Kardashian.

Skims describes the product as a ‘face innovation,’ but is it revolutionary, or another cash grab from the reality star tapping into the extreme nighttime routines seen on TikTok?

Experts Have a Say

With any new product that claims to reshape the body, one must look to answer whether it is truly innovative or simply pseudoscience.

TikToker and Plastic surgeon, Dr Youn, branded the face wrap as “the dumbest thing I’ve ever seen”.

Explaining how the product is unlikely to snatch the chin as promised by Kim Kardashian, Doctor Youn detailed how the mask is “basically a facelift wrap” worn by patients who have undergone plastic surgery.

The now sold-out facial sculpting product is receiving mixed reviews.

Many skincare influencers and promoters of shedding are praising the results, while plastic surgeons are quick to point out that any results are temporary.

Dermatologists are also concerned that the wrap could lead to breakouts, criticising the products for falling victim to the morning shed routines taking over ‘for you’ pages.

Shedding - rage baiting and nighttime routines

At one point, the idea of adding a retinoid was thought to be going over the top, but now mummifying your face is somehow the new norm.

The ‘morning shed’, the removal of an elaborate night routine, has taken over the platform.

Removing retainers, overnight facemasks, lip stains, bonnets, and even hair rolls is apparently the new way to get better skin.

Skincare trends like shedding have a tendency to turn into rage-baiting rather than informative content.

Seeing the number of views gained from morning shed routines, content creators are now competing to post the most extreme and excessive shedding videos, which many experts are saying are expensive, over the top and useless.

Skincare routines are no longer about authenticity or recommendations but feel like another way to showcase wealth, with many of the products used costing hundreds of pounds.

Adding to further feelings of inadequacy, experts say morning skin care routines can leave viewers feeling insecure about their skin, fearing they are not doing enough.

To save you an uncomfortable night's sleep and a hole in your purse, shed routines are not only necessary but utterly useless.

Just stick to double cleansing, retinol and a good moisturiser and avoid the chin strap, even if it is from a Kardashian.

by Vanely Barumire for www.femalefirst.co.uk

