As Ladies’ Day of the Aintree Grand National Festival gets under way on Friday, punters are backing horses trained by Willie Mullins, according to BetVictor.

Aintree Ladies Day

Punters who supported Mullins’ horses at Aintree on Thursday will have cleaned up with the bookmakers as the Irish trainer had a dominant day of winners across the races.

Gaelic Warrior relished the extended distance to take the Brooklands Golden Miller Chronograph Bowl Chase for the Mullins team at Aintree.

Trained by Willie and partnered by his son and assistant Patrick, the 11-4 chance was patiently ridden as he stepped up to three miles and a furlong in the Grade One and jumped well throughout.

He made his move ahead of the home straight and was happily able to reel in Grey Dawning to make his rider the first amateur to win the contest. Stage Star took third place.

Speaking on the main market movers on Friday morning, BetVictor’s Sam Boswell said: “Ladies’ Day is upon us but punters are siding with one man - Willie Mullins.

“Following Thursday’s four-timer, Quai De Bourbon has halved in price from 14/1 to 7/1 for the opening Grade One Novices’ Chase (1.45pm).

“The same goes for Argento Boy who is 8/1 from 16/1 for the Grade One Sefton Novices’ Hurdle (4.40pm), looking to land another winner for the Paul Townend and Willie Mullins combo.

“Elsewhere on the card there are some big-price movers, most notably Grandeur d’Ame for Alan King in the Topham (4.05pm), who has been backed from 33s into 12/1.

“Hoping for an outsider in the lucky last – the 2m½f Handicap Hurdle (5.15pm) – Alnilam has been supported from 25/1 into 12/1 for the Olly Murphy team.”

Aintree Day Two Market Movers

13:45 – Quai De Bourbon – 7/1 from 14/1

16:05 – Grandeur d’Ame – 12/1 from 33/1

16:40 – Argento Boy – 8/1 from 16/1

17:15 – Alnilam – 12/1 from 25/1

What is Ladies Day at Aintree?

Ladies Day, held every Friday at the Aintree Festival, is a day where high heels meet horse hooves, fascinators flirt with the wind, and fashion risks are taken with the courage of a jockey facing Becher’s Brook.

👠 Fashion First (and sometimes fashion last)

Ladies Day is less about the horses and more about haute couture meets hen party.

It’s a runway of bold prints, bolder hats, and the boldest decisions involving fake tan and five-inch stilettos on grass.

Think glamour with a northern twist - there’s no rulebook, only vibes.

The hats get taller, the skirts shorter, and the heels… increasingly regrettable by 3pm (and replaced by flip flops).

There’s even a Style Award for the best-dressed. Winners often defy both gravity and weather forecasts.

🐎 Yes, there’s racing too

Amid the selfies and Prosecco, actual elite horse racing is happening. Big names, fast horses, and serious bets.

But let’s be honest: unless your horse is called "Champagne Surprise" or "Boots Off By Noon", you’re probably just here for the atmosphere.

🥂 Vibes, Energy, and Questionable Dance Moves

The crowd is fizz-fuelled and fabulous. Expect live music, laughter, and spontaneous dance-offs in the grandstand.

There’s always that one mate who insists on keeping her shoes on until the bitter end. She’s a hero. She’s also limping by 5pm.

📸 Tabloid Heaven

The media love it—because where else can you get high fashion, high drama, and high heels sinking into turf all in one place?

Social media explodes with pics, from flawless glamour shots to "how did that even happen?" candids.

It’s a national treasure and a style jungle where anything goes and nothing is judged.