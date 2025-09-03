Martin Short and Steve Martin have the "perfect wedding gift" for Selena Gomez.

The 33-year-old star is getting married to music producer Benny Blanco, 37, and her Only Murders In The Building castmates revealed they have some big plans despite joking they have not been invited to the nuptials.

Speaking to Extra, Steve quipped: "“First, we're not invited… but we are going to parachute in with hand mics and do something.”

Martin teased: "Absolutely, and, you know, I'm doing a medley that, again, of songs that weren't nominated… but, again, haven't been asked.”

Selena was asked what the perfect wedding gift from the comedy duo would be, and said: "This is the gift, honestly.”

While Steve added to Martin: “I have the perfect wedding gift, and we are going to give it to them together.”

The hit murder mystery comedy series is returning for a fifth season, and Selena admitted she has had a "blast" working with the iconic comedic actors.

She told E! News: "I'm so happy that it's been five years working with Steve and Marty, it's been a blast, I feel very fortunate and blessed."

Meanwhile, Steve joked that he learns a lot about Selena's life by reading about her in the media.

He added: "So much has happened in her life, even as an outsider, but even as an insider in the hallway - I mean backstage, offstage, in the hallway, the dressing room.

"The life off camera is, you know... we know her and we read about her. So we have to put it all together!"

Turning to Martin, he quipped: "I never read about you!"

Benny and Selena confirmed their relationship in December 2023, before announcing their engagement a year later.

Selena wrote alongside a photograph of her diamond ring, estimated to be worth $1 million: “Forever starts now.”

She previously told the Table Manners podcast she will not be having a traditional first dance with Benny.

She said: “I don’t think we’re looking at having one of those ’cause they’re a little... I feel embarrassed.”

Instead, she plans a special dance with her grandfather.

Selena added: “He never got a chance to walk my mom down the aisle. I wanted to give (my grandfather) the opportunity to have that.”