Earnestly focused and brimming with talent, she’s become the youngest woman to reach the quarter-finals at SW19 since 2007, announcing her arrival with a series of impressive performances.

Mirra Andreeva

Centre Court debut and a moment of disbelief

Andreeva’s breakthrough arrived on Centre Court during her fourth-round match against Emma Navarro.

With composed aggression and strategic precision, she claimed a 6-2, 6-3 victory, marking her first appearance in that iconic setting.

What followed was a moment of pure concentration.

Andreeva failed to recognise the match had ended, remaining locked in at the baseline and puzzling over the next ball, only registering the win when the crowd erupted, a testament to her laser focus.

It was also her first ever appearance on Centre Court, and watching from the Royal Box was her childhood idol, Roger Federer.

Andreeva admitted she was so nervous she avoided looking in his direction altogether.

Fearless play and growing confidence

Despite the nerves, she’s proving to be one of the most composed players on court.

Her serve has hit speeds of over 120 mph, and her tactical game has been praised for its maturity.

She’s already claimed wins over Hailey Baptiste and Lucia Bronzetti in earlier rounds.

Andreeva’s rise hasn’t come out of nowhere, though.

Earlier this year, she won WTA 1000 titles in Dubai and Indian Wells, and she’s currently coached by former Wimbledon champion Conchita Martinez.

A narrow defeat, but a lasting impression

She faced Belinda Bencic in the quarter-finals - a seasoned player and mum back in top form.

Andreeva pushed her all the way in two tight sets, but it was Bencic who ultimately came through, winning in back-to-back tiebreaks to end the teenager’s dream run.

Still, Andreeva leaves SW19 with her head held high. Composed, fearless, and full of promise, she’s cemented herself as one of the sport’s brightest young stars.

Wimbledon 2025 may be over for her, but Mirra Andreeva is just getting started.

