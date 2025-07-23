What started as a quirky moment during Coldplay’s ‘Jumbotron Song’ at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts has spiralled into a full‑blown internet phenomenon, now known as “Coldplaygate.”

Coldplay

During one of the stadium’s light-hearted camera scans, the lens lingered on a couple - later identified by online sleuths as Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot - caught in a cosy embrace.

The pair’s startled reaction - her flinch and hand covering her face, his duck to escape view - prompted frontman Chris Martin to say, “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.”

With the former being true.

Online detectives, fake statements, and real consequences

Within hours, the clip exploded across social media.

Internet detectives claimed to have identified both individuals, though their identities remained unofficial, and a parody statement attributed to Byron circulated before being deemed fake.

Amid the chaos, Astronomer confirmed via LinkedIn that Byron was placed on leave and ultimately resigned, while Cabot quietly removed her LinkedIn presence.

The internet responds - and memes explode

Memes erupted in every direction. Some painted the duo into classic artworks and scenes - Edvard Munch’s “The Scream,” Greek pottery illustrations.

Meanwhile, others just had punchy statements such as, “Coldplay hasn’t made a single in years. Last night they made two.”

Coldplay leans into the drama

The ripple effect has reached beyond reaction GIFs.

Coldplay themselves haven’t shied away from the drama.

At a later gig, Martin warned the crowd about the “Jumbotron Song,” jokingly suggesting people should check their makeup.

Elsewhere, even Liam Gallagher chimed in at an Oasis concert, assuring fans that the kiss cam was none of their “f**king business.”

The meme is everywhere, the faces have become infamous, and “Coldplaygate” joins the long list of unexpected viral sensations.

Whether it fades or sticks around, one thing’s certain: the next time a camera hovers your way at a concert, brace yourself.

