Patsy Kensit was left broke and suffering "sleepless nights" after she "lost everything" due to a bad financial investment.

Patsy Kensit has opened up about losing everything to a bad investment

Liam Gallagher's ex-wife has admitted she faced financial ruin over the last few years after ploughing her cash into a skincare brand which went wrong and she is now focused on careful "budgeting" as she gets back on her feet.

During an appearance on Hello!'s Second Act podcast, Patsy, 57, explained: "For years living a certain lifestyle and everything. I invested very badly and lost everything really, about five years ago. And it's fine. It's a lesson. It's mine fault. I could say I was badly advised. It was a mistake. You've just got to face things and work through them.

"But I'm looking at my budgeting. I write down [everything] ... I used to just stick my head in the sand ... I've had some terrible sleepless nights but it's what I've learnt.

"And the amount that I was spending on things when you really go through stuff. All I can say from my stance is I'm really fortunate."

Patsy went on to reveal meditating helps get her through the tough times, adding: "I meditate ... It changes your life. If you can master quietening your mind, then you've nailed it. It's really changed my life ...

"But yeah it's scary. For anyone who is facing terrible fear around finances It gives me more anxiety than you'll ever believe. I just think you've got to try and centre yourself."

When asked about her future plans, Patsy revealed she would love to go back to BBC soap EastEnders after landing a recurring role in the show in 2023.

She said: "I'd love to go back to EastEnders. That to me was a dream job, and I was in a relationship at the time and it wasn't really a job that I was encouraged to take.

"I wanted to be on that show all of the last 40 years ... I did nine episodes for them and it went really well and everything but unfortunately I put life stuff first and I knew I'd regret it when it happened. "