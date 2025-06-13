A year to the date of the 1969 Stonewall rebellion, the first Pride marches took place across New York, Los Angeles and Chicago in June of 1970.

Pride Month

Although far from the first event of its kind, the Stonewall Riots, in which police embarked on a then-routine gay bar raid, marked a significant turning point for LGBTQ+ activism efforts.

Since homosexuality was illegal across the state at the time, establishments like the Stonewall Inn chose to operate without a liquor license, proving to be the breeding ground for police raids and brutality.

Starting as an unjust, yet simple interrogation, things soon spiralled with patrons being locked in, detained, humiliated and ridiculed for being themselves.

As word of the victims' resistance efforts spread, the following six days saw civil unrest both day and night.

Known then as the Christopher Street Day Parade, that first march saw thousands of people flooding the streets across Chicago, New York and Los Angeles, reiterating that the fight for equality was far from over.

Rights for the LGBTQ+ community evolved over the years and became a full month celebration in June after it was officially recognised by Bill Clinton in 1999.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE: Seven stunning coming out moments from TV characters who audiences love

Inspired by the events of Stonewall, members of the Gay Liberation Front (GLF) set out to spread the word internationally.

Picked up by British activists Aubrey Walter and Bob Mellor on their travels across the US, the UK’s first dedicated meeting for Pride occurred in October 1970.

Despite being decriminalised by the Sexual Offences Act of 1967, thousands of men were convicted of indecency and soliciting related to Homosexual identities.

Having had enough, the group took on Highbury Fields and Trafalgar Square with varying levels of success before striking gold with their first mass march on July 1st.

Chosen as the closest Saturday to the anniversary of the Stonewall Act, an estimated 2,000 people attended with balloons, streamers, flares and fireworks in tow, aiming to demonstrate they were not ashamed of who they were, as well as an emergence from the shadows.

Pride's presence in the 70s and 80s varied with London remaining the sole event until 1988, when section 28 of the Local Government Act was introduced, banning authorities from intentionally promoting and publishing material on Homosexuality.

Despite such deterrence, milestone after milestone followed into the 90s and 2000s, including ‘Europride’, Birmingham Pride and Cardiff Mardi Gras, until the act's eventual repeal in 2003.

From 2010 till now, Pride has become an established part of the global holiday calendar with events ranging from locally to internationally recognised.