The summer of football has officially started for the Lionesses with roaring support from England’s Official Hotel Partner.

Towel Display at St George's Park (CREDIT: Hilton)

As the Lionesses departed from Hilton at St George’s Park, a message of support was unveiled on the hotel grounds.

Crafted using nearly 10,000 towels and stretching 41 metres wide by 29 metres high, the monumental towel display - featuring a proud lioness's face with ‘Good Luck’ written underneath was the perfect farewell.

England Lioness, Ella Toone, said: "I couldn’t think of a better send-off!”.

The striker also thanked the hotel’s hospitality, saying; “We spend so much time away from home, but Hilton is where we find calm, comfort, and a bit of normality. It's the small things that make all the difference - a friendly face, even a perfectly fluffed pillow.”

The Lionesses look in top form and Hilton is making sure they feel the support and love from the rest of country as they look to defend their title.

Fans can also create their own messages of support for the Lionesses until 7th July by submitting them via special booths at select Hilton hotels across the country, including Hilton London Wembley, Hilton London Metropole, and Hilton Liverpool City Centre.

by Vanely Barumire for www.femalefirst.co.uk

