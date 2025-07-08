This weekend, Formula One celebrated its 75th anniversary at Silverstone and Female First’s F1 fanatic, Vanely Barumire, was there to witness it all.

Formula One celebrates its 75th anniversary at Silverstone

Two sides to Silverstone

Silevertsone was not what I expected … and I am glad.

To my overdramatic imagination, I thought the prestigious British Grand Prix would be influencers refusing to be interviewed by Martin Bundle, celebrities avoiding the SKY Sports camera, and the drivers’ girlfriends wearing their best off-the-runway pieces.

If I am completely honest, the grand prix did not feel accessible, but reluctantly, I went anyway, with the love for the sport outweighing my distaste for what I had seen on TV.

I arrived there and realised something - Silverstone is for Formula One fans and everyone in between.

From classic car displays to a fleet of food trucks and popular artists taking centre stage from Thursday to Sunday, you would be forgiven for forgetting that you were at the home of Formula One.

Silverstone has gone out of its way to create a memorable 4-day experience for Formula One fans, concert-goers and families - and I must say it is succeeding.

RAYE: A generational talent

Lights turned down low, curtains rose, and there she was, looking stunning in red. RAYE had the attention of the audience without even hitting a single note.

Just her, a band and bare feet, RAYE was breathtakingly laidback and captivating.

There was something transient about her whole performance.

The British singer-songwriter was able to hype up a crowd that had been waiting for almost four hours just to see her. Her soulful voice and tongue-in-cheek banter made her feel like a

She also did the impossible - got my brother to dance.

Cripplingly against concerts and pop music, I was astonished to find my brother dancing along to Flip A Switch; a sentence I never saw myself writing.

In her first outdoor performance in 2025, the multi-award-winning artist delivered an unforgettable set that was both emotional and thrilling.

Her soulful voice and undeniable, reliable stage performance solidified RAYE as a generational talent.

Unforgettable Grand Prix

Attending Silverstone is an experience I will always remember, and not just because I am still recovering from the slight hearing loss.

The British Grand Prix made me realise that the sport is becoming more and more inclusive, and it is no longer just a boys’ club.

It was nice and refreshing to be surrounded by other female F1 fans.

If all the other Grand Prix are like Silverstone, then it is my recommendation to attend one in your lifetime.

It is an experience you will never forget.

by Vanely Barumire for www.femalefirst.co.uk

