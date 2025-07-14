The biggest news from the group stages of the Women’s Euros 2025.

Quarter-finals of the Women's Euros 2025 starts on July 16th.

Spain stepped into this tournament carrying the weight of their world champion status, and they roared through Group B as though the Euros were theirs already.

They dismantled Portugal 5-0, then ripped Belgium apart in a thrilling 6-2 win where Alexia Putellas shone brightest, leaving defenders in her wake and finishing with a brace.

Against Italy in their final game, Spain showcased a controlled dominance, a 3-1 victory that confirmed their place at the very top of the tournament hierarchy.

France Explode into Life

France likewise stamped their authority on Group D, culminating in a 5-2 demolition of the Netherlands.

The allure of that spectacle lay in Delphine Cascarino, whose second-half surge - two goals and an assist - closed the door on Dutch hopes and warned the rest of Europe of France’s firepower.

With nine group points and a quarter-final showdown looming against Germany, France are not just alive - they’re dangerous.

England Bounce Back

England had a rocky start, beaten 2-1 by France in their opener, but bounced back with authority.

A blistering 4-0 over the Netherlands re-ignited their campaign, followed by a resounding 6-1 thrashing of Wales in their final game.

Lauren James was vital in attack while Ella Toone steered midfield, while Sarina Wiegman’s tactical tweaks - like shifting Jess Carter and Alex Greenwood - found instant payoff.

The reigning champions will carry that momentum into a quarter-final clash with Sweden, but must stay vigilant; in this tournament, redemption is never a sure thing.

Norway and Switzerland Defy Expectations

Norway surprised with a flawless record in Group A - three wins, lifting them to the top.

Their campaign felt a little too dependent on stars like Caroline Graham Hansen and Ada Hegerberg, but it was enough to send them forward in style.

Meanwhile, surprise package Switzerland, energised by Lia Walti and Geraldine Reuteler, ended group play on a high note as well.

The hosts are now set to face Spain in the quarters in what will surely be an emotional, hard-fought encounter.

Germany Tested, Sweden Shines

Germany and Sweden staked their claims in Group C.

Sweden pulled off a strong win over Poland, then stunned Germany to emerge unbeaten atop their group.

Germany, despite boasting power, stumbled defensively and carried a few injury concerns into the knockout round.

Their quarter-final date with France will test both squads' mettle.

The Netherlands Exit in Dramatic Fashion

The Netherlands, crowned champions in 2017, suffered a sensational collapse.

Their curtain-call 5-2 defeat to France exposed defensive frailties, and they bowed out in disappointing fashion.

That contrast - once hailed as contenders, now undone by disjointed defending - is one of the tournament’s sharper surprises.

