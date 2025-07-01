This summer, England’s Lionesses head to Switzerland to defend their Euros title.

Women's Euros 2025 is held in Switzerland

Behind them are fans looking for competitive football and a nice getaway from the British heatwave.

If you are one of the lucky few, able to escape what looks to be te hottest summer in recent years, here are a few phrases you might helpful during your time in Switerland.

With regions in the European country speaking German, French, Italian, and Romansh, getting around and supporting may be more difficult than anticipated, but these phrases will help ease the anxiety.

Phrases in German and French

Do you speak English?

Sprechen Sie Englisch? / Parlez-vous anglais?

Where is the stadium?

Wo ist das Stadion? / Où est le stade, s’il vous plaît?

Excuse me / Sorry

Entschuldigung. / Desole

Goal!

Tor! / But!

Offside!

Abseits! / Hors-jeu!

Thank you

Danke! / Merci

Other German Phrases

Referee! = Schiedsrichter!

How do I get to the train station? = Wie komme ich zum Bahnhof?

I need help = Ich brauche Hilfe

Where is the bathroom? = Wo ist die Toilette?

How much does it cost? = Wie viel kostet das?

That was a foul! = Das war ein Foul!

Other French phrases

What is the score? = Quel est le score?

Qui a marqué? = Who scored?

Faute! = Foul!

Match nul! = Draw!

Allez + nom de l’équipe ! = Go + name of the team!

Qui va gagner? = Who is going to win?

by Vanely Barumire for www.femalefirst.co.uk

