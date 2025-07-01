This summer, England’s Lionesses head to Switzerland to defend their Euros title.
Behind them are fans looking for competitive football and a nice getaway from the British heatwave.
If you are one of the lucky few, able to escape what looks to be te hottest summer in recent years, here are a few phrases you might helpful during your time in Switerland.
With regions in the European country speaking German, French, Italian, and Romansh, getting around and supporting may be more difficult than anticipated, but these phrases will help ease the anxiety.
Phrases in German and French
Do you speak English?
Sprechen Sie Englisch? / Parlez-vous anglais?
Where is the stadium?
Wo ist das Stadion? / Où est le stade, s’il vous plaît?
Excuse me / Sorry
Entschuldigung. / Desole
Goal!
Tor! / But!
Offside!
Abseits! / Hors-jeu!
Thank you
Danke! / Merci
Other German Phrases
Referee! = Schiedsrichter!
How do I get to the train station? = Wie komme ich zum Bahnhof?
I need help = Ich brauche Hilfe
Where is the bathroom? = Wo ist die Toilette?
How much does it cost? = Wie viel kostet das?
That was a foul! = Das war ein Foul!
Other French phrases
What is the score? = Quel est le score?
Qui a marqué? = Who scored?
Faute! = Foul!
Match nul! = Draw!
Allez + nom de l’équipe ! = Go + name of the team!
Qui va gagner? = Who is going to win?
