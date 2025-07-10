Your one-stop shop for everything movies, check out this month’s biggest releases now.

Biggest blockbuster from July (2025).

Superman

The latest superhero adaptation from DC Comics and Warner Bros Studios, Superman, swoops onto the big screen on July 11th.

Following Clark Kent, aka Superman (David Corenswet), as he journeys to reconcile his alien Kryptonian heritage, aided by various human allies, the movie perfectly blends dynamics, drama, and discipline.

With hidden messages of love and respect blended throughout, it's said we learn more about Superman’s true character than ever before in this Man of Steel masterpiece.

Joined by a star-studded cast including Nicholas Hunt (Lex Luther), Anthony Carrigan (Rex Mason) and Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane), plus a super-powered version of man's best friend Krypto, will the Son of Krypton prevail? Or die trying?

Smurfs

Barrelling back onto the big screen after eight years, the Smurfs return on July 18th for a saga-reinventing animation special.

After Papa Smurf (John Goodman) is kidnapped by the evil wizard duo, Gargamel and Razamel (JP Karliak), it’s up to Smurfette (Rihanna) and her band of blue brothers to save the day.

Aiming to answer the questions on everyone's mind, like ‘What is a Smurf?’ and ‘Where did they come from?’, the movie is filled with more mayhem and laughs than ever before.

Paired with an all-new soundtrack curated by none other than the voice of badass blue herself, Rihanna, it's almost time to boogie on down and let the nostalgia flow.

I Know What You Did Last Summer

A reboot of the classic 1997 horror with the same name, I Know What You Did Last Summer, brings eerie back this July, releasing worldwide on the 18th.

Retaining the same premise of a group of friends being haunted by a dark and looming killer, this upcoming re-imagining introduces a whole new cast.

Flooded with fierce female leads, Madelyn Cline (Danica), Chase Sui Wonders (Eva) and Sarah Pridgeon (Stevie) are joined by Jonah Hauer-King (Milo) and Tyriq Withers (Teddy) to complete the five-friend hoard.

Not for the faint of heart, this classic slasher American horror film will leave you questioning shadows in the dark.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Transporting audiences back to the roaring 1960s, Marvel Studios presents their first family: The Fantastic Four as they take their First Steps on July 25th.

Featuring all the fan favourites Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm), Pedro Pascal (Mister Fantastic), Joseph Quinn (Human Torch) and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Thing), the foursome take on their toughest challenge yet.

Enlisted to defend Earth’s people from the mighty and ravenous Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his slippery Herald Silver Surfer (Julia Garner), the family turned superhero team band together to a whole new level.

Kicking off the MCU’s sixth phase, retro-futuristic meets iconic Marvel cinema in this film of the summer.

