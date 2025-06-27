Scroll down for shows to watch this weekend.

Ransom Canyon

A blend of romance, drama and mystery set against a contemporary Western backdrop, Ransom Canyon was released back in April.

Following three Texas-based ranching family dynasties - the Kirklands, Collinses and Fullers; tales of grief, heartbreak and desire run deep.

Quickly becoming one of Netflix’s most-watched new releases, this beautifully shot series is a must-see for fans of Yellowstone and Sweet Magnolia - a unique soap style that produces almost constant twists and turns.

Based on an eight-book series by Jodi Thomas, brought to life by American film writer April Blair, Ransom Canyon currently has one season, with a second just recently confirmed.

My Life with the Walter Boys

Adapted from Ali Novak’s New York Times best-selling novel, My Life with the Walter Boys, follows Jackie Howard (Nikki Rodriguez) as she moves on with her life after loss.

Relocated to rural Colorado, over 1,800 miles from her Manhattan roots, Jackie must now contend with seven new brothers and a kid sister.

With her heart set on graduating from high school and going to Princeton University, Jackie's ride will be anything but straightforward.

The show is filled with swoon-worthy flings, girl gossip, financial turmoil and unsuspecting drama lurking at every turn.

With the second season due to release later this year, and a third season already confirmed for 2026, there's never been a better time to binge this coming-of-age drama.

Surviving Summer

Set in the immediate aftermath of her expulsion from school back in New York, this teen drama show, sprinkled with Australian comedy, follows Summer Torres as she navigates a new life by the sea.

Visually impactful from the get-go, and accompanied by an almost perfect soundtrack, Surviving Summer is a refreshing young adult drama.

Reminding audiences of the emotional roller-coaster that is teenhood, the show currently has two seasons.

Producers of the show have yet to announce a third season.

Heartstopper

The big screen counterpart to Alice Oseman’s ongoing comic series, Heartstopper, is the ultimate safe space watch for LGBTQ+ viewers.

A quintessentially British teen drama/romance series, the show follows recently outed Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) and his close-knit group of friends as they navigate teenhood.

Shedding a light on serious topics like eating disorders, bullying, gender and sexual identity, this boy meets boy series has three seasons with a fourth and final movie instalment currently in production.

