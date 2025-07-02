As the Lionesses set their sights on back-to-back European titles in Switzerland, one familiar face returns to the spotlight: 25-year-old Ella Toone.

Lionesses look to defend their title in Switzerland

A proven big-game player and ever-reliable attacking midfielder, Toone heads into the 2025 Women’s Euros not just as a tournament veteran but as one of Sarina Wiegman’s most trusted weapons.

From Greater Manchester to greatness

Born on 2 September 1999 in Tyldesley, Greater Manchester, Toone’s football journey began early.

A United fan through and through, she joined Manchester United in her youth before continuing her development at Blackburn Rovers and then Manchester City.

She made her senior debut for City in 2016 but returned “home” in 2018, joining Manchester United’s newly launched women’s side ahead of their inaugural season in the Championship.

It didn’t take long for Toone to make her mark.

She scored on her league debut in a 12-0 demolition of Aston Villa and was named FA Women’s Championship Player of the Month just six months later.

Over the next seven years, she would become a cornerstone of the team, Manchester United Women’s all-time leading appearance maker and goalscorer.

One of her best moments as a Red Devil came recently. Toone scored a hat-trick as Manchester United recorded their first win at Manchester City.

A Lioness for the big moments

Toone earned her senior England debut in 2021 and scored a penalty on it, coming off the bench against Northern Ireland.

But it was in Euro 2022 that she became a household name, scoring a vital equaliser in the quarter-final against Spain before putting England ahead in the final against Germany.

She carried that form into the 2023 World Cup, netting the opener in the semi-final against Australia - becoming the first England footballer, male or female, to score in a quarter-final, semi-final and final of a major tournament.

As of July 2025, she’s earned 59 caps and scored 21 international goals, her most recent coming in the form of a brace in the 7-0 friendly win over Jamaica.

What to expect at Euro 2025

Now back to full fitness, Toone is expected to feature heavily in Wiegman’s midfield - often as a roaming No. 10.

Her tactical intelligence and tournament know-how make her one of England’s most dependable options heading into their opener against France on 5 July.

Her passing range is sharp, her touch light, and her movement deceptive.

While she’s not flashy in the same way as Lauren James or Chloe Kelly, Toone brings her own brand of danger, often striking when defenders least expect it.

Ella Toone is calm under pressure, clinical from distance, and has that rare ability to deliver when the stakes are at their highest, exactly what England need.

