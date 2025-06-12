If you're looking for a story that blends styles, culture, resilience, and a dazzling smile, meet Hannah Hampton.

Hannah Hampton plays for Chelsea and England's Women team

At just 24, this Birmingham-born goalkeeper is already redefining what it means to live larger-than-life, both on the pitch and off.

A childhood worth a novel

Born in Birmingham and raised amid the rolling fields of Studley, Warwickshire, life took a dramatic twist for young Hampton when, at age five, her family moved to Spain.

Enrolling at the British School of Vila‑real - where her parents taught, Hampton’s life became about football.

She began as a striker with Villarreal’s youth squads, soaking in Spanish culture and learning fluent Spanish, which remains a second language she cherishes.

At 10, she returned to England and joined Stoke City. It was here she uncovered her true calling - standing in goal rather than charging up the pitch.

Hampton’s story isn’t just a tale of travel; it’s one of resilience.

Born with strabismus, an eye‑alignment condition, she had three operations by age three, and doctors once doubted her future in sport.

But Hampton powered through and now serves as an ambassador for Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

Her career so far

2017-2021: Debuted professionally with Birmingham City, making 50 appearances and earning Young Player of the Season in 2018/19.

2021-2023: Moved to Aston Villa, where her confidence soared enough for England coach Sarina Wiegman to hand her a senior call-up and inclusion in the triumphant Euro 2022 squad. Summer 2023 - present: Made a splash signing for Chelsea on a three-year deal.

Her debut season was nothing short of spectacular - 18 appearances across competitions and her first Women’s Super League title.

In her second season with the Blues (2024/25), Hampton won the domestic treble and earned herself the WSL Golden Glove award.

That’s Hannah Hampton for you: fluent in English, Spanish and sign language, mad about family, and embraces tradition - all while being one of the best goalkeepers in the world.