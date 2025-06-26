As England’s 2025 Women’s Euros squad prepares to defend their crown in Switzerland, all eyes are on 23-year-old Lauren James.

Women's Euro 2025 starts 2nd July

A dazzling forward at Chelsea and a rising star for the Lionesses, James blends flair, creativity, and finishing skill, making her one to watch as England chase back-to-back continental glory.

From youth prodigy

Born on 29 September 2001 in London, James hails from a footballing family. She’s the younger sister of Chelsea and England defender Reece James.

At age 13, James was scouted by Arsenal, where she went on to train with the boys’ team.

Within only two years, she was training with the club’s senior squad.

James made her first-team debut for the Gunners on 29 October 2017, coming on as a substitute against Everton to become the second-youngest player in Arsenal history.

To senior sensation

But it was at Manchester United where she really began to shine.

In 2018, James joined United’s newly formed women’s team for their debut season in the FA Women’s Championship, picking up the FA Women’s Championship Player of the Month for September.

The London-born winger wasted no time making her mark, scoring a brace in their very first league game and netting four in a single match against Crystal Palace later that season.

The following season, James etched her name in club history by scoring United’s first-ever goal in the Women’s Super League.

She finished the 2019/20 campaign as the team’s top scorer and was nominated for the PFA Women’s Young Player of the Year.

In March 2021, she also became the first woman to score in a WSL match at Old Trafford.

After three trailblazing years at United, netting 22 goals in 40 WSL outings, James signed for Chelsea in 2021, where her story continues.

With the Blues, she’s secured four WSL titles, three FA Cups and a League Cup.

As for individual awards, her most prestigious ones with the Blues thus far are the 2023 PFA Women’s Young Player of the Year award and the 2024 Chelsea Women's Player of the Year award.

A Lioness making her mark

James earned her first senior England cap in 2022 and scored her first England goal in the 2023 Arnold Clark Cup.

Her international breakthrough came during the 2023 World Cup. She scored goals against Denmark and twice against China in Australia, with two Player of the Match awards to her name.

Lauren James isn’t your typical striker. She brings artistry to football, merging confidence with creativity.

Now fully fit, she’s poised to shine on the Euros stage - not just as England's goal threat, but as a personality, role model, and catalyst for positive change in the sport.

What to expect at Euro 2025

A hamstring injury in April raised doubts over her availability. Yet, Wiegman included her in the final 23-player squad, affirming: “It’s not a risk. She’s training really well.”

By mid-June, James was back in full training with the England squad and declared fit for action.

The Lionesses will be stronger with her as they aim to defend their European title.

England kick off their campaign against France on 5 July - James’ position upfront could define their title defence.