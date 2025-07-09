Leah Williamson is no stranger to pressure.

Leah Williamson has been the captain for England since 2021

After captaining England to Euro glory in 2022, Williamson is once again at the heart of the Lionesses’ campaign - this time ahead of a must-win second group game at Euro 2025.

While her story may be familiar to long-time fans, here’s everything you need to know about the Lioness leader ready to guide her country again.

The Arsenal star with roots in Milton Keynes

Born on March 29, 1997, in Milton Keynes, Williamson joined Arsenal’s Centre of Excellence at just nine years old.

Since then, she’s become one of the most recognisable faces in English football.

She made her senior debut for Arsenal in 2014 and has spent her entire club career with the Gunners.

With them, the centre-back has won the Women’s Super League, FA Cup, and League Cup across a glittering domestic spell.

Now 28, she remains a mainstay at Arsenal, and her commitment to the club has earned her respect not just on the pitch, but across the game.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE: Who is Ella Toone? - Meet the Lionesses’ attacking midfielder ahead of the 2025 Women’s Euros

A proven leader with unfinished business

Williamson was named England captain by Sarina Wiegman in 2022 and led the team to their first-ever major tournament victory at Euro 2022.

It was a summer that changed the face of women’s football in England - and Williamson was front and centre.

She missed the 2023 World Cup due to an ACL injury, but her return in time for Euro 2025 has been one of the team’s biggest boosts.

What she brings to England’s Euro 2025 squad

Williamson is England’s anchor. Whether in possession or organising the backline, she brings structure and poise.

After the Lionesses' opening loss to France, her experience is more crucial than ever.

The Arsenal defender has spoken openly about the emotional toll of returning from injury and the renewed perspective it’s given her.

England need a good result in their second group game and Williamson will be vital, both in terms of her defensive qualities and her ability to lift those around her.

And with another major tournament underway, the Lionesses’ hopes once again rest on the shoulders of their ever-reliable captain.

MORE FROM NICOLE POWELL: Women’s Euro 2025: Everything You Need to Know