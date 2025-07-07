Wimbledon isn't just about tennis. It's a fashion runway, a statement of personal style, all within the pristine confines of all-white.

Wimbledon continues until Sunday 13th July

And while the likes of Coco Gauff and Carlos Alcaraz often grab the headlines for their bespoke Nike and Adidas kits, there's a new name quietly making waves with her distinctive on-court aesthetic, a player whose off-court persona is just as captivating: Sonay Kartal.

Tennis Journey

The 23-year-old British phenom is currently ranked around world No. 51 (and rising fast!).

Her journey has been anything but conventional. It has been marked by a meteoric rise through the rankings and a resilient spirit that shines through in every match.

Born in Sidcup, London, and now residing in Brighton and Hove, Kartal's path to professional tennis started at the tender age of six. However, she faced a challenging period between 14 and 18, battling injuries and inconsistent form.

But post-lockdown, something clicked.

Her game coalesced, her physical prowess improved, and suddenly, the talent was undeniable. In 2021, she secured her first ITF titles, and by 2022, she was making her WTA Tour and Grand Slam debuts.

Kartal’s run to the fourth round of this year’s Wimbledon, which included a huge upset win over Jelena Ostapenko and a dominant performance against Diane Parry on Court No. 1, has truly cemented her as one of Britain's brightest hopes.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE: Coco Gauff, Emma Raducanu and other Female Tennis Players to Follow During Wimbledon

On-court style

But back to the fashion. In a sea of modern, sleek tennis apparel, Sonay has cultivated a signature look that effortlessly blends comfort with a touch of 1990s retro cool.

Her customary on-court attire? - A buttoned-up, baggy T-shirt, often from Adidas's latest collection, which has been hailed on social media as "the best fit" and "very 90s football shirt."

Kartal’s sense of style is definitely makes a statement. It’s also breathable, comfortable, and it allows her powerful game to flourish without restriction.

While other players might opt for form-fitting dresses or intricate cut-outs, Kartal's classic, understated approach stands out precisely because of its simplicity and an undeniable air of confidence.

It’s a subtle rebellion against the increasingly performance-driven, high-tech designs, proving that sometimes, less truly is more.

Off-court fashion

Off the court, Kartal’s style continues to be just as authentic and laid-back.

While details on her specific off-court endorsements are still emerging, it's clear her personal style extends beyond the Wimbledon whites.

Beyond the threads, Kartal also makes headlines for her ever-growing collection of tattoos. She currently boasts 14, with plans for more.

From an eagle and a snake to a bee she acquired during the French Open, and meaningful quotes like "time is everything we have and don't" and "the show must go on," her body art tells a story.

The Briton is more than a tennis player; she's got this personality that is unnoticeable.

Keep an eye on Sonay Kartal – she's not just acing her serves; she's serving looks.

MORE FROM CHIOMA EMMA: Fashion Forecast: The Brand Reigniting Fashion with African soul - Kilentar